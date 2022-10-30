Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Khalil Herbert was one of the late-round gems in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears drafted him in the sixth round and he’s made a big impact since he’s been on the roster. There’s a real chance that he is their No. 1 running back next season. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Between Herbert and David Montgomery, the Bears rushing attack has looked good. Herbert has 75 carries for 464 yards and three touchdowns. Comparing the two top running backs for the Bears, Montgomery has two more carries and 150 fewer yards. It’s been clear that the Bears like Herbert anti wouldn't surprise me if the Bears traded Montgomery away.

While their passing defense has been stellar, the Cowboys have struggled against the run. That bodes well for Herbert who has been great. Dallas has allowed 120.1 rushing yards per game to this point, and it wouldn't surprise me if the Bears went over that total this week. The Cowboys are allowing 15.5 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks second in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Herbert should start.