Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Darnell Mooney has slightly struggled this season. Many people expected his numbers to skyrocket this season with him being the No. 1 wide receiver in Chicago, but that hasn’t been the case so far. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Through seven games, Mooney has 20 receptions for 294 yards. He has yet to catch a touchdown pass but should have at least one as he dropped the game-winning touchdown against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football a few weeks ago. While playing alongside Allen Robinson, things were much easier for Mooney. The Bears need to add another legit receiving threat if they want Mooney’s numbers to improve.

The Cowboys have been great against the pass this season. They’re allowing 185.1 passing yards per game which ranks fourth in the NFL. This looks like a game where the Bears will run the ball a ton and it will be a low-scoring battle. I don't see Mooney catching anymore than three passes. I expect him to have a quiet game and I would keep him out of fantasy lineups this week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mooney should sit.