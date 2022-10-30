Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Things haven’t been great for Dak Prescott statistically over the past two seasons. This seemed like it could be a breakout year for Dak, but he suffered a finger injury in Week 1 that sidelined him for five weeks. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys' offense looks uncomfortable. with as good as their defense has played, their offense should be better. In two games this season, Prescott has thrown for 341 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Dallas paid Dak a lot of money and thinks he’s the guy that can lead them to the Super Bowl. However, he needs to start meshing better with his team. Ceedee Lamb is a true No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL and they need to get him involved more.

While the Bears have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, they actually have one of the best passing defenses. They’re allowing 180.3 passing yards per game which ranks third in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing quarterbacks are scoring 14.3 points per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. I expect the Cowboys' passing offense to find themselves this week and have a breakout game.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Prescott should start.