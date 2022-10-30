Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the NFL season. Quarterback Dak Prescott had another week of practice since returning from injury and will look to get the offense moving. Dallas could be without starting running back Ezekiel Elliott who is doubtful for the game. Backup running back Tony Pollard could get the start if Elliott is ruled out. It seems like they are expecting Elliott to be out because the Cowboys activated another running back from the practice squad on Saturday.

With Ezekiel Elliott listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Bears, the Cowboys elevated RB Malik Davis to their active roster from their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2022

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard has a lot of upside whether he gets the start or not. He is a good complement to Zeke and it sounds like Elliott will be limited regardless of if he is active or not. Pollard has 67 carries for 375 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while adding 11 receptions on 18 targets for 105 yards through the air.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Bears' defense is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Regardless of Elliot’s status, Pollard should be started in your fantasy football lineup for Week 8.