Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Since returning from IR, Michael Gallup has struggled. When fully healthy, Gallup can be a star. Dallas needs Gallup to have more of an impact for the Cowboys' passing offense to get back to what it was a few years ago. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Through four games, Gallup has eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. He’s coming off a matchup against the Lions where he caught zero passes on two targets. With the struggles they have had as of late, Gallup has to be more involved in the offense. The passing game must be on point this week because the Bears are coming into this game hot. In Gallup’s one game against the Bears, he had six receptions for 109 yards.

The Bears have had one of the best passing defenses in all of the NFL. They’re allowing 180.3 passing yards per game which ranks third in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the opposing wide receivers are scoring 21.6 fantasy points per game which ranks fourth in the NFL. While it’s a bad matchup for the Cowboys' passing game, I expect them to surprise some people this week. Look for a big scoring game from Dallas in this one.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gallup should start this week. I expect him to score at least one touchdown and have 50+ yards.