Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Dalton Schultz has been one of the biggest letdowns in fantasy football this season. Everybody expected a breakout year from him, but that hasn't been the case whatsoever. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Through five games, Schultz has 14 receptions for 129 yards. He has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season which is shocking with as good as a red-zone threat as he has been the past few seasons. He’s dealing with a knee injury which has kept him limited in practice. Even if he’s active this week, I’m not expecting a big game.

The Bears have been stellar against the pass this season. They’re allowing 180.3 passing yards per game which ranks third in the NFL. Opposing tight ends are scoring 5.7 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks fifth. Roquan Smith is great in coverage and has a big impact on the defense limiting tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Schultz should sit.