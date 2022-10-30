Derek Carr start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to steer their season back on track as they travel to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. Derek Carr remains undefeated (2-0) against the Saints in his career, and he’ll look to keep that streak spotless in an effort to pick up a valuable road win at the Caesars Superdome. Can the Raiders’ signal caller make the case as a viable starting option among fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Raiders' offense has yet to reach the peak that many were hoping for to start the season, and it has resulted in Carr posting decent fantasy numbers on a weekly basis. Las Vegas quarterback has still posted double-digit fantasy points in every game this season, but he has yet to surpass the 20-point mark in a single game. Additionally, over the past three weeks, the Raiders have leaned heavily into the running game, with Josh Jacobs averaging an absurd 147.0 rushing yards in the last three games.

Carr’s fantasy ceiling against the Saints could hinge on whether Darren Waller returns to the lineup, and his availability in practice this week is a good sign. The Saints are allowing an average of 18.1 fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and the effectiveness of the Raiders' run game should open easy opportunities for Carr in the play-action scheme. Though he hasn’t posted true fantasy QB1 numbers just yet, perhaps Las Vegas’ offense is reaching a promising turning point.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Despite the Raiders’ offense looking somewhat better as of late, Carr’s fantasy production still warrants hesitation from fantasy managers. Las Vegas’ quarterback is best left on the bench this week, but once the offense finds its groove, and it could very well be in the short term, then Carr could make the case as an intriguing starting option in fantasy.