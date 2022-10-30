Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to steer their season back on track as they hope to secure a win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. The Raiders could potentially be welcoming back a much-needed weapon on offense, which may or may not have an effect on the fantasy ceiling of receiver Hunter Renfrow. Can the veteran wideout make the case as a surefire starter in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow’s fantasy production has understandably been hindered by injuries, but the arrival of Davante Adams has undoubtedly played a role as well. The Raiders slot receiver has seen double-digit targets in just one game this season, while he has still yet to find the endzone through four games. Las Vegas has also leaned heavily into the ground game over the past three games, which is great for offensive efficiency but likely limits the number of pass attempts for Derek Carr in the pocket.

Renfrow’s fantasy ceiling in the short term took a boost with the absence of Darren Waller due to a hamstring injury. Now, however, it appears that the Raiders' tight end could be back in action on Sunday. Although the Saints allow an average of 18.1 fantasy points to receivers, there could be a case of too many mouths to feed with Waller back in the lineup, likely at the expense of Renfrow’s fantasy ceiling.

Start or sit in Week 8?

It remains to be seen whether Waller will suit up for Sunday, but the fact that the Raiders have leaned heavily into the run game already comes at the expense of Renfrow’s fantasy relevancy. Las Vegas’ slot receiver should remain on the bench in fantasy lineups this week.