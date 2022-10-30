Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints welcome the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 8 matchup, and they will hope to rebound from their underwhelming loss last week. The Raiders can be accommodating to opposing running backs in fantasy football, which begs the question as to whether Mark Ingram presents himself as a viable starting option among lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

Ingram draws a decent matchup in the Raiders this week, who is allowing the 14th-most fantasy points per game to the running back position in 2022. However, the veteran tailback has been working as the clear backup to Alvin Kamara in the backfield, and even then he has been posting relatively quiet numbers. Ingram has tallied double-digit carries in just two games this season, and he has not finished with more than 7.8 PPR fantasy points in a game this year.

Ingram still remains involved in the offense, but even then he is averaging just 3.84 yards per carry while handling just 26 total touches over the past three games. It’s clear that the tailback is dependent on finding the endzone in order to remain relevant, and yet the Raiders are allowing just 0.8 rushing touchdowns per game to their opponents.

Start or sit in Week 8?

It’s clear that the Saints do not operate in an equal committee in the backfield, which comes at the expense of Ingram’s fantasy viability. Unless Kamara remains sidelined for whatever reason, Ingram is better served on the bench among fantasy rosters this week.