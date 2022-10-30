Chris Olave start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will look to knock off the Las Vegas Raiders as these two teams meet in Week 8. Andy Dalton will once again operate under center, and the offense should look to take advantage of a leaky Raiders secondary onward to a potential win. The strategy should work to the benefit of rookie wideout Chris Olave, which begs the question as to whether he should be a lock to start in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Olave has an excellent chance to continue his hot streak as he faces a leaky Raiders secondary in Week 8. The Saints rookie caught seven passes for 106 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, giving him three games of at least 80 receiving yards over the first six games of his career. He’s finished with double-digit fantasy performances in five-straight games and looks to benefit once again with the health status of Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry up in the air again.

Las Vegas is an appealing matchup for the rookie wideout, as they are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers through the first seven weeks of the season. At worst, Olave boasts low-end WR1 fantasy potential with Andy Dalton playing under center again this week, but his fantasy ceiling is high given the favorable matchup on deck.

Start or sit in Week 8?

There should be no hesitation in starting Olave among all fantasy leagues in Week 8. The Raiders’ secondary is banged up and has been leaky so far this season, which works very much in favor of Olave and his respective fantasy managers.