Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Death, taxes and the New Orleans Saints dealing with a loaded injury report. Ahead of their Week 8 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, they have already ruled out WRs Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. Quarterback Andy Dalton is going to be looking around for pass-catchers to rely on. Tight end Juwan Johnson is battling a hamstring injury and is questionable for the game. He did log two limited practices this week so should be able to suit up.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson has the third-most receiving yards on a team that is lacking healthy receivers. He has 19 receptions on 30 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played. Johnson only had five receptions for 32 yards last week, but find the endzone twice. With Dalton under center again, he continues to have upside in a week that will see no Travis Kelce or Gerald Everett.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Raiders' defense is giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. With the momentum that Johnson has, if he is active you can stream him this week given the matchup.