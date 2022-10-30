 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Damien Harris start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Damien Harris ahead of the Patriots' Week 8 matchup against the Jets.

By TeddyRicketson
Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Week 8 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, Oct. 30. The New England Patriots have an AFC East battle this week against the New York Jets. The Patriots' offense continues to change as they rotate quarterbacks and lack a dominant starting running back. It had been Damien Harris, but Rhamondre Stevenson stepped up when Harris was sidelined with an injury. Harris is back this week and ready to try and take back his role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris has 60 carries for 265 yards and three touchdowns through six games so far. He has only nine receptions on 12 targets for 32 more yards. Harris does his damage on the ground, but the rise of Stevenson cuts into his workload. The Jets are giving up the 12th fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, presenting a tougher matchup for Harris.

Start or sit in Week 8?

He should be started in your fantasy football lineups this week. I can understand the hesitation, but the Patriots refuse to involve their pass-catchers in their game plan, so even the presence of Stevenson doesn’t fully downgrade him. Harris retains upside this week from the anticipated workload.

