Damien Harris start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Week 8 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, Oct. 30. The New England Patriots have an AFC East battle this week against the New York Jets. The Patriots' offense continues to change as they rotate quarterbacks and lack a dominant starting running back. It had been Damien Harris, but Rhamondre Stevenson stepped up when Harris was sidelined with an injury. Harris is back this week and ready to try and take back his role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris has 60 carries for 265 yards and three touchdowns through six games so far. He has only nine receptions on 12 targets for 32 more yards. Harris does his damage on the ground, but the rise of Stevenson cuts into his workload. The Jets are giving up the 12th fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, presenting a tougher matchup for Harris.

Start or sit in Week 8?

He should be started in your fantasy football lineups this week. I can understand the hesitation, but the Patriots refuse to involve their pass-catchers in their game plan, so even the presence of Stevenson doesn’t fully downgrade him. Harris retains upside this week from the anticipated workload.