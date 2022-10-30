Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season will resume on Sunday, Oct. 30. The New England Patriots will take on the New York Jets in an important AFC East divisional battle. New England has struggled to stay healthy this season, but one of their more consistent players has been running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He has forced the backfield to be more split and is fighting to be the starter in the offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson has 98 carries for 487 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. He has added 25 receptions on 29 targets for 145 yards through the air. The Jets are giving up the 12th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While this presents as a bad matchup, the Patriots lack dominant pass-catchers in the offense, so Stevenson will still get plenty of run.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The presence of Harris in the backfield hurts his upside, but Stevenson still has a solid floor. He is worth a flex spot in fantasy football lineups. Even in a tough matchup, start Stevenson this weekend based on his anticipated workload in a run-heavy offense.