Tyquan Thornton start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Week 8 of the NFL season will continue Sunday, Oct. 30. This week will feature an important AFC East divisional contest between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. The Patriots lack a dominant pass-catcher and need someone to step up. Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is trying to get on the same page with both quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. He has steadily improved over limited work this season and gets another chance this Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton

Thronton has been able to play in three games and has seven receptions on 13 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown. While the per-game numbers aren’t fantasy relevant, he has had five targets in back-to-back games. While he shouldn't be in your fantasy lineup this week, keep an eye on his target share and see if he can get five or more targets. He could be a desperate play down the road.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Jets won’t make it easy for Thornton and company as they are giving up the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Thornton shouldn't be in your fantasy football lineup this week and should remain on your bench.