Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Week 8 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, Oct. 30. The AFC East will be on full display as the New England Patriots will take on the New York Jets. The Patriots can’t get into a groove on offense and lack a wide receiver stepping up. We haven't seen any of the receivers turn in consistent performances, and they lack upside in the offense. The Patriots have become more run-heavy, leaving guys like Jakobi Meyers in the dust.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers is the best receiver on the team, but still lacks the touchdown production you like seeing for a WR1. Meyers has 26 receptions on 33 targets for 355 yards and two touchdowns through five games played. The Jets are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers giving Meyers not much upside this week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

If you were banking on having any of the Los Angeles Chargers or Kansas City Chiefs receivers, you could be in a pinch since they were on bye. If that's the case, Meyers is a decent flex play. If you have better options, keep him on the bench.