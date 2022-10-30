Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

It continues to be a surprise how the New England Patriots offense is still sputtering to get going. They are led by running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson who are doing their best to keep the team afloat. Whether it has been Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe under center for the team, the pass-catchers aren’t having productive seasons. Jonnu Smith has been dealing with injuries this year, but neither he nor Hunter Henry has been able to catch on in this offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Smith has played in six games and has 10 receptions on 16 targets for 123 yards. Henry has been the more productive tight end with 14 receptions on 23 targets for 168 yards and a touchdown in seven games. Neither of these guys is cracking a fantasy football lineup unless you are in a very deep league.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Travis Kelce and Gerald Everett are out this week due to their bye weeks. Even with their absences, you should be able to find a tight end with a better matchup than Smith and Henry. The New York Jets are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing tight ends so it isn’t like the matchup gives either player more upside. Sit both Smith and Henry this week.