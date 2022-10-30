Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Week 8 of the NFL season will see the New York Jets taking on the New England Patriots. This is an important AFC East battle as the Jets find themselves with a 5-2 record and needing a big win. Quarterback Zach Wilson is having a decent year and is flirting with fantasy relevance. Wilson dealt with an injury to start the season but is trying to make up for lost time.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson is completing 57.4% of his passes for 693 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. With numbers like that, how could he be fantasy relevant? Easy, matchup and supporting cast. He has players like Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Michael Carter, and now James Robinson around him and so he has upside for fantasy success. It hasn’t panned out so far, but keep an eye on Wilson’s performances as we get into the heart of bye-week problems.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Patriots' defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing quarterbacks in fantasy football. This presents a decent matchup for Wilson but still isn't enough to get him into your fantasy football lineups yet. Sit him this week.