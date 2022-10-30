Michael Carter start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Don’t look now but the New York Jets are 5-2 and in second place in the AFC East. They will play an important divisional game against the New England Patriots in Week 8. The Jets lost running back Breece Hall for the year to a torn ACL and have traded for former Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson. He has had a week to learn the playbook which will likely leave Michael Carter as this week’s starting running back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter has 66 carries for 228 yards and two touchdowns through seven games this year. He adds 20 receptions on 24 targets for 151 more yards through the air. Carter should see lead-back opportunities in this game before Robinson gets more of a shot next week. Take advantage while you can.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Carter will have a tough test this week against the Patriots defense. They are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. It will be a hard game for Carter but he has flex appeal if you are in a pinch. I think he should be started this week.