Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 7 matchup to the Miami Dolphins 16-10. Kenny Pickett completed 32-of-44 passes for 257 yards, one touchdown and a forgettable three interceptions. He also added three rushing attempts for 20 yards. The rookie quarterback faces a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has forced opponents into 1.5 interceptions per game in the 2022-23 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Pickett cleared concussion protocol leading up to last Sunday’s game, and head coach Mike Tomlin was as stern as ever when asked all week about his starting quarterback decision. The Steelers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mitchell Trubisky came in to seal the victory, which sparked reporter questions. Pickett hasn’t convinced many at this point that he’ll continue to be the starter without an in-game benching or change, despite the organization’s support. He’ll need to drastically fix his turnover issue before fantasy managers can put their full trust in him during the bye week stages of the year.

Pickett has thrown two touchdowns and seven interceptions in his four appearances. The Steelers are starting to throw the football more, and they certainly will need to against Philadelphia in Week 8.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Pickett is a fringe QB2 but may need to be out of fantasy football lineups for another week.