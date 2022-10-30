Najee Harris start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been limited for most of the 2022-23 season and thus has been the case for star running back Najee Harris. The Steelers have failed to record 100 team rushing yards in the previous three games, and Harris’ yards per carry has dropped from 3.9 to 3.3 since last year. The talented RB may experience tough sledding once again when the Steelers meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris is the overall RB20 heading into Week 8, averaging just 8.2 fantasy points per game in standard formats.

While Harris is still getting immense volume in this slow-paced Pittsburgh offense, his production has taken a massive hit. He’s surpassed 70 yards on the ground only once this season and has even been held in check through the air with 86 total receiving yards. The recent swap of Mitchell Trubisky for Kenny Pickett at quarterback has done little to bolster Harris’ fantasy numbers, and it appears that head coach Mike Tomlin is now focused on improving the air attack.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Start Harris as a low-end RB2/high-end RB3 against the Eagles’ strong run defense in Week 8.