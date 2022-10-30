George Pickens start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

In an effort to get the passing game underway, the Pittsburgh Steelers forced the issue a bit too much against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw 44 times for just 257 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. George Pickens hauled in the Steelers’ lone score and pieced together an encouraging six catches on six targets for 61 yards. The rookie wideout should continue to impress moving forward, especially more than Pickett looks in his direction.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens ranked as a WR12 in fantasy football with 12.1 fantasy points in Week 7 against Miami.

It was the first touchdown of Pickens’ NFL career, along with his best fantasy football performance. The 21-year-old athletic pass catcher has proved that he can catch anything thrown his way, and the Steelers will need to make a strong effort of keeping him involved. This is a huge stepping stone for Pickens, as he could be in for one of the strongest second halves of the season among rookies.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Pickens will likely draw a little bit of Darius Slay and James Bradberry when the Steelers visit the Eagles in Week 8, but he definitely warrants some serious consideration at the WR3/flex spot in lineups.