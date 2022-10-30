Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Diontae Johnson is top four among all NFL wide receivers in targets, but it hasn’t necessarily translated to the fantasy football success that’s expected. The Pittsburgh Steelers will attempt to improve their passing offense in a tough matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson recorded five catches on 10 targets for 42 yards and added one rushing attempt for three yards in the Steelers’ 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. The fourth-year wideout has yet to score a touchdown this season, but he’s getting closer each week.

The Steelers' offense plays at a glacial pace, and that likely won’t work against the current No. 1 NFL team, so look for Johnson to get plenty of targets once again in predictably an uphill game script. He’s averaging 5.4 standard league fantasy points per game thus far in 2022 and is the overall WR32 (behind rookie teammate George Pickens at WR31) as the Steelers face one of the best secondary units in football this Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Johnson should be started as a WR3 in what is expected to be a pass-heavy game for the Pittsburgh offense.