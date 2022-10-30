Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly becoming a pass-first offense right before our eyes, attempting 42.0 passes per game in their last three appearances. Chase Claypool sits inside the top 50 for wide receivers in fantasy football this season and should continue to see decent volume against the sturdy Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool is the overall WR45 in fantasy football this week, averaging 7.4 fantasy points per game in half-PPR formats. He’s hauled in at least five receptions in each of the last three games, so he should have a safe floor for managers in need of a WR in lineups.

It was nearly a busted game for Claypool in last week’s 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The third-year wideout managed to record five catches on eight targets for 41 yards and turned in his lowest YPT since Week 4. It’s becoming evident that Claypool is a better player when Mitchell Trubisky is under center, so unless head coach Mike Tomlin quickly loses trust in Kenny Pickett, Claypool could be in for a rude awakening as long as he remains in Pittsburgh.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Claypool is a boom-or-bust flex option against the Eagles' defense in Week 8.