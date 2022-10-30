Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have quietly gotten their tight end involved as of late. Pat Freiermuth is coming off a quality eight catches on nine targets for 75 yards in the Steelers’ 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. It was the second time in three games that the 24-year-old reached at least 75 yards through the air. Look for Freiermuth to contribute once again in Philadelphia, and perhaps find the end zone for the second time this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth was the sixth-best tight end in Week 7 with 7.5 fantasy points, and he’s ranked inside the top 10 ahead of Week 8 — averaging 6.2 fantasy points per game in standard formats.

It’s too difficult to tell at the moment which Steelers pass catcher is going to lead the team on a weekly basis. Diontae Johnson unsurprisingly led with 10 against the Dolphins, followed by Freiermuth with nine, Chase Claypool with eight and rookie George Pickens with six. Nevertheless, Freiermuth is putting up noteworthy numbers at his respective position. The target share is what stands out to fantasy managers. Only Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Tyler Higbee and Zach Ertz have more targets per contest than Freiermuth this year.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Start Freiermuth as a high-end TE2 against the Eagles’ pass defense in Week 8.