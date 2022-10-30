Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

In Week 8, the Philadelphia Eagles will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 30. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Eagles listed as 10.5-point favorites, which could signal plenty of rushing attempts from RB Miles Sanders and company. Is that enough to make Sanders a solid fantasy starter for Week 8? We’ll break it down in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders can be a frustrating fantasy play, as QB Jalen Hurts often takes rushing touchdowns off his plate. However, Sanders has found the end-zone three times in the last three games, so perhaps the tide is turning.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Eagles RB has racked up 70+ rushing yards and a score in two of his last three games. Game flow should be on his side against a Steelers defense that gave up 4.9 yards per carry to Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert last Sunday night.

That’s enough to dub Sanders a safe fantasy starter in Week 8. Go ahead and play him as a confident RB2 or FLEX option.