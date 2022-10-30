DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30.

The Eagles are listed as substantial 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 43. Can Eagles WR DeVonta Smith find fantasy success in this game? Let’s take a look at the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith has been up-and-down all season. He has two games with less than 20 receiving yards but has also broken out for 80+ yards in three outings. So which version of the second-year receiver will we see in Week 8? It’s worth noting that Smith is riding some positive momentum with 15 receptions on 16 targets, 131 receiving yards, and a touchdown combined in his last two games.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Start Smith in Week 8. This is a great matchup against the Steelers, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers this season. Pittsburgh doesn’t have much of a pass rush with T.J. Watt sidelined, and Smith could benefit as a viable deep threat. Go ahead and look toward the Eagles WR as a legitimate WR2 in this game.