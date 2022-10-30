Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. The game will take place on Sunday, October 30 with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

There are plenty of intriguing fantasy plays within this matchup. Is Eagles TE Dallas Goedert one of them? We’ll break down his Week 8 fantasy prospects in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert currently ranks seventh in fantasy points per game for TEs who have played at least five games. His last game — Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys — wasn’t great for fantasy purposes, as Goedert finished with only two catches for 22 yards. However, he had six targets in that contest, marking three straight outings with at least six targets.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Goedert is a competent fantasy TE who should start in every fantasy league. With injuries and bye weeks factored in, one could argue that Goedert is a top-five TE in Week 8. It’s reassuring that he has seen six or more targets in three of his last four games.

Go ahead and start Goedert against the Steelers on Sunday.