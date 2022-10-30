Logan Thomas injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas looks like he could be back on the field this week. Thomas has been out of action since Week 4 with a calf injury. However, he did practice with the team all week, in a limited role, which is at least a good sign for Thomas and the team. He is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report.

The Commanders are on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Thomas hasn’t been especially productive in the four games he has played this season, totaling just 105 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions in that span. But with Taylor Heinicke back under center for the injured Carson Wentz, Thomas could be more productive with a signal caller who targeted him more frequently in the past.

Without Thomas, the Commanders have leaned on John Bates, who hasn’t had more than 39 yards in a game. Washington has a solid group of wideouts and running backs to catch the ball, making it harder for their tight ends to get significant looks.