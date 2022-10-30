Darrel Williams injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

What will the Arizona Cardinals running back situation look like this week? That’s going to depend somewhat on whether or not Darrel Williams can play. Out for the last two weeks with a knee injury, Williams rejoined his team at practice this week, working as a limited participant for all three sessions. The team listed him as questionable on the injury report this week, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Williams’ status won’t be decided until game day.

The Cardinals travel to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

James Conner has already been ruled out this week, leaving backfield duties to Eno Benjamin and Williams, if he can play. Benjamin will get the start, but if Williams can suit up this week, they’ll split time in the backfield, giving both players a more limited appeal in fantasy football lineups. If Williams can’t go, Benjamin should see a lot of touches, making him worth a spot in lineups this week.