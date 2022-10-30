Amon-Ra St. Brown injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

After returning last week for a little bit, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will return again this week when the Lions host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

After suffering an ankle injury in Week 5, St. Brown was forced out of last week’s game early and entering the concussion protocol. The team said that he did not actually suffer a concussion, and he’s on track to play this week.

St. Brown is officially listed as questionable and got in a full practice on Friday.

Fantasy football implications

It’s been a tough stretch for the Lions’ skill players. In addition to St. Brown, his fellow wideout Josh Reynolds has been dealing with injuries, as well as tight end TJ Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift. But everyone looks healthy headed into this game, and it’s a great matchup for St. Brown to produce WR1 numbers again.