Ezekiel Elliott injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be without running back Ezekiel Elliott this week. Elliott sprained his knee last week against the Lions, and he did not practice in the lead up to this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys officially listed him as doubtful on the weekly injury report, and he is not expected to play, according to one of the team’s beat writers.

Dallas has a bye next week, which gives the team the chance to get Elliott some extended rest as they head into the back half of the season in a tight race for control of the NFC East.

Fantasy football implications

Without Elliott, the Cowboys will lean on Tony Pollard to handle the rushing work. Splitting the work with Elliott throughout the season, Pollard has produced even in a limited role. He’s got a total of 375 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries along with another 105 receiving yards on 11 catches. He’s topped 80 rushing yards in two of his last three games. With a lead role to himself, look for Pollard to put up RB1 numbers this week.