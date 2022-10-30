Brandin Cooks injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Game day Update: Cooks is expected to play on Sunday.

#Texans WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) was a late addition to the injury report after being a full participant on Friday. He's expected to play while being listed as questionable, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks finds himself in a bit of an unusual situation this week. After sitting out Wednesday’s practice as a designated rest day, he was back on the field as a full participant a day later. On Friday, he was practicing again, but turned up on the injury report with a wrist issue. Cooks is officially listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy football implications

There’s been speculation that Cooks could get moved ahead of the NFL trade deadline, which is Tuesday. With the Texans rebuilding and other teams potentially interested in Cooks, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for him to sit out Sunday’s game.

If you’re going to plan to use Cooks in your fantasy football lineup this week, you’ll want to double check on his status Sunday morning. The Texans kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET, so it’ll be important to have a backup plan ready to go.

Nico Collins would normally see an uptick in his workload if Cooks sits, but Collins is not expected to play this week. That would leave Chris Moore as the most likely to see an increase in targets if both Collins and Cooks aren’t playing.