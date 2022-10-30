Malik Willis start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans travel to face the Houston Texans in Week 8 and the matchup has been turned on its head. The team has ruled out starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill and instead, rookie Malik Willis will make his first career start.

Tannehill missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. He was upgraded to limited on Thursday but then downgraded to DNP on Friday. The team added an illness to his injury designation and listed him as questionable on Friday. They downgraded him to out on Saturday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Malik Willis

Tannehill has struggled this season, and while the Titans are in first place in the AFC South, the offense has not been able to find consistency in the passing attack. Tannehill ranks 25th among all quarterbacks in fantasy points.

Willis is a dual threat in the passing and rushing game. In the preseason he completed 28 of 51 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed 14 times for 159 yards and a touchdown. There’s scrambling upside but outside of some DFS value, it’s a huge roll of the dice to play him in single QB formats.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Willis has intriguing value in two-QB and superflex leagues, but otherwise, it’s wise to wait and see what he does with this first opportunity.