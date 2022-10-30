Robert Woods start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will hit the road to meet the Houston Texans in an AFC South showdown on Sunday and that presents an opportunity for wide receiver Robert Woods to have a big day. The veteran has been a consistent option this year but has yet to have a true explosive fantasy game in his first season with the Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

Woods caught three of four targets for 26 yards in last week’s 19-10 victory over the Colts. Woods has only had one game where he’s gone over 40 receiving yards this year and is averaging fantasy managers just 4.8 points in standard leagues. We’ll see if that changes this week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

I need to see Woods actually string together a few starter-worthy performances before I even think about putting him into the starting lineup. Sit him.