Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper had his most productive game of the season in the team’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. The veteran made the most of his targets and had a pretty nice outing. With the Titans hitting the road to face the Houston Texans for Week 8, can he step up and do it again?

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Hooper in your fantasy lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Austin Hooper

Hooper caught all three of his targets for 56 yards in last week’s win over the Colts. It was by far his highest receiving output of the season and that earned fantasy managers 5.6 points in standard leagues. A modest performance and we’ll see if it’s a sign of more to come.

Start or sit in Week 8?

I need to see more consistent and bigger performances from Hooper to even consider him starter worthy. Sit him for this week.