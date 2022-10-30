Davis Mills start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are set to host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South showdown in Week 8 and quarterback Davis Mills will try to lead the team to an upset victory here. The second-year QB had a decent outing in their 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week and is looking to build on that. Can he come through for fantasy football managers on Sunday?

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Mills in your fantasy lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Mills went 28-41 for 302 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in last week’s loss. It was a nice performance even in a loss and he put up a season-high fantasy effort with 19.1 points. We’ll see if he can potentially top that against the Titans.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Unless you’re in an extreme bind at quarterback for this week, I’d suggest you sit Mills for this week. There’s a low ceiling for him and I’d need to see more consistency before I’d consider using a starting slot on him.