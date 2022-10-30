Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are set to host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South showdown in Week 8 and running back Dameon Pierce is looking to continue to stamp himself as a top rushing option around the league. The rookie out of Florida put forth a solid game in the team’s 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday and will have the chance to do so again against a division rival.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Pierce in your fantasy lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Pierce took 20 carries for 92 rushing yards and caught four targets for 25 receiving yards in last week’s loss to the Raiders. That earned fantasy managers 11.7 points in standard leagues, marking his fourth straight outing of cracking double-digit fantasy points.

Pierce is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy running back and there’s still room for him to rise up the ranks.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Pierce has done a good job as a centerpiece of Houston’s offense. Continue to start him, including this week.