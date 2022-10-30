Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are set to host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South showdown in Week 8 and wide receiver Brandin Cooks may be playing his last game with the franchise. Rumors have swirled all week of him possibly being traded by Tuesday’s trade deadline and there is a possibility that he could be reuniting with the Los Angeles Rams.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Cooks in your fantasy lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks caught just four-of-five targets for 46 yards in last Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. That earned fantasy managers just 4.6 points in standard leagues last week and he has only one double-digit point performance this season. However, he could get a higher target share with Nico Collins sitting out with an injury.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Davis Mills and the Texans' offense will most likely focus on Cooks this week with Collins out. And with the trade deadline approaching, the organization will want to feed him to up his value one last time. Under those circumstances, I’d suggest starting Cooks in a flex spot.