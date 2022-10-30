Brevin Jordan start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are set to host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South showdown in Week 8 and tight end Brevin Jordan will be a receiving option in this divisional showdown. He made his first appearance since Week 2 last Sunday and could potentially factor into the offense even more as the Texans approach the midway point of the season.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Jordan in your fantasy lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Brevin Jordan

In his first game action since Week 2, Jordan registered no catches but was targeted four times. He appeared in 46% of snaps for the game and it remains to be seen if that number will go up in the coming weeks. With a top receiving target like Brandin Cooks being shopped around ahead of the deadline, that could open the door for Jordan to play a bigger role in the offense.

Start or sit in Week 8?

There’s potential for him to emerge down the road, but under no circumstance should you think about putting Jordan in your lineup this week. Sit him.