Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders have been a middle-of-the-pack offense for most of the 2022-23 season. They are coming off a solid 23-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers to improve their record to 3-4. Taylor Heinicke completed 20 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his first start this year. He’ll face an Indianapolis Colts defense that held the Tennessee Titans to less than 20 points in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz last week against the Packers and managed to cap off a win. He finished as the overall QB14 and will rank as a QB24 in Week 8 against the Colts. After an inauspicious start for the Commanders, the 29-year-old moved the offense in an uplifting direction. He finally hit No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin for his first score since Week 1, so he could be beneficial for fantasy purposes in Wentz’s absence.

After finishing with 14.4 fantasy points in standard formats, Heinicke might have some value moving forward if you are in need of a QB. However, there is a surplus of better options at the position for Week 8 with better matchups than the Colts.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Sit Heinicke.