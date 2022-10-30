Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders might be heading towards a run-heavy offense in order to win games in the 2022-23 season. With only 201 passing yards last week, head coach Ron Rivera could keep things on the ground to better manage the clock against opponents. It worked well in the team’s 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, and then last week in their 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Washington backfield should get ready, and that includes Antonio Gibson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

After Brian Robinson returned from injury in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, everyone had believed that the rookie was the workhorse RB1 for Washington. As long as Gibson remains in the backfield, Robinson will not reach his full RB1 potential. It showed in Week 7 against Green Bay.

Washington ran the football a whopping 38 times, and Robinson led with just 20. Gibson outperformed B-Rob in YPC with 5.9 and took 10 carries for 59 yards. They will continue to compete, despite the upside remaining with Robinson.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Gibson is, by no means, a droppable asset at this time in the fantasy football season. The 24-year-old is still well in the fold in Washington, and he should be at least rostered in all formats.