Brian Robinson Jr. start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Brian Robinson continues to see the RB1 workload for the Washington Commanders. The rookie recorded 20 carries for 73 yards and caught both of his targets for 13 yards in the Commanders’ Week 7 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Fantasy managers should expect that production once again when Robinson faces the Colts’ run defense in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson finished as the overall RB27 with 8.6 fantasy points in Week 7, while teammate Antonio Gibson outproduced him as the overall RB16. It’s clear that Robinson will see the majority of rushing attempts in the Washington offense moving forward, but Gibson is talented and familiar enough to limit his overall potential.

Washington has handed the ball off to Robinson at least 17 times in the last two appearances. He’ll remain a highly intriguing asset, despite the team’s inability to score points each week. They get the Colts, followed by the Minnesota Vikings over the next two weeks — both of which are defenses that can give up a large sum of yardage to opposing running backs.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Robinson should be in starting lineups as a solid RB2 this Sunday.