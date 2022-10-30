Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders escaped with a 23-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. The Commanders threw 20 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Terry McLaurin found the end zone for the first time since Week 1 of the regular season. He’ll look to keep the momentum going with Taylor Heinicke in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Ahead of Week 7, McLaurin was ranked far below his preseason projections. He now has a chance to salvage his fourth campaign with Heinicke. And yes, you heard that correctly.

With Carson Wentz under center for the first six weeks, McLaurin only saw eight or more targets just twice and had a high week of a measly six receptions. Heinicke has a chance to send McLaurin’s season to the heights they were initially supposed to be. The talented wide receiver is coming off his best fantasy scoring performance of 2022-23, turning in 13.3 fantasy points in standard formats.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Start McLaurin gets an Indianapolis pass defense that has essentially given up.