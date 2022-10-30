Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders continue to keep Curtis Samuel involved in the offense, following his five rushing attempts for 26 yards in the win over the Green Bay Packers. The sixth-year receiver finished with five catches on eight targets for 53 yards and will look to perform once again in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel is currently the overall WR22 in fantasy points for the season, and he’ll look to maintain his workload with 7.4 fantasy points per game. The 26-year-old is continuing to be hampered by the Washington running game, but he’ll be another solid option against the Colts on Sunday.

The former Ohio State product is coming off his best fantasy outing since Week 2, and he’s seen at least eight targets in two of the last three games. It was encouraging to see him not miss a beat with the change at quarterback in Week 7.

Samuel remains a versatile option for the Commanders, but he may require more receiving volume before we consider him for fantasy purposes.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Bench Samuel in Week 8 against an Indianapolis defense that is allowing 313.7 scrimmage yards per contest.