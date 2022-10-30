Sam Ehlinger start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

In a strange twist of fate, the Indianapolis Colts decided to bench Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season. Ehlinger will get his first start of the year at home against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 30. That begs the question: is Ehlinger a legitimate fantasy starter? We’ll break down his prospects below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger doesn’t have much NFL experience, which makes this move even more surprising. However, the second-year quarterback looked good in the preseason, going 24-of-29 for 289 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 71 yards and a touchdown on the ground. It’s hard to believe that success will translate to a full regular season game, but Ehlinger has a starting point to build from.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The easiest answer is to take a wait-and-see approach with Ehlinger. There are so many unknowns in this situation. The Colts are confident enough to name him the starter, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Indianapolis enacts a run-heavy approach with Ehlinger as a low-volume game manager.

Unless you are desperate or part of a large fantasy league, Ehlinger is worth leaving on the bench or waiver wire until he proves himself. He could be a speculative add if you are thin at quarterback, but you can find a better signal-caller to start in Week 8.