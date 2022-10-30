Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Colts will have a new quarterback taking snaps, as Sam Ehlinger will replace Matt Ryan behind center. What does that mean for Michael Pittman Jr’s fantasy outlook? We’ll break it down in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman has been up and down this season. He has gone over 100 receiving yards in two of six games but came up with less than 60 yards in three of those. Pittman scored a touchdown in Week 1 at the Houston Texans but hasn’t found the end-zone since.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Pittman’s erratic season can be attributed to the inconsistent play of Ryan. With Ehlinger taking over, it’s hard to believe things can get worse. In fact, one could argue that Pittman has more upside with Ehlinger throwing him the ball.

Consider Pittman a solid WR2 worth a starting fantasy spot in this Week 8 matchup against the Commanders.