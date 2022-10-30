Alec Pierce start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

In Week 8, the Indianapolis Colts will play host to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 30. Colts WR Alec Pierce has turned some heads in the fantasy football world this season. Is he worth a start in this matchup, or are you better off leaving him on the bench? We’ll break it down in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Alec Pierce

Pierce has had some productive games this season. Most notably, he posted 80-plus yards in two straight outings against the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos in early October. However, Pierce only had three catches for 37 yards against the Titans last Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 8?

It remains to be seen what the benching of Matt Ryan will do to this offense. It can’t get much worse, but we don’t know which pass catchers new QB Sam Ehlinger will target. That makes Pierce a risky fantasy start in Week 8. For that reason, he’s probably better suited for your fantasy bench in Week 8.