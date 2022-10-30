Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

In Week 8, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Colts are making a switch at quarterback, going with Sam Ehlinger over Matt Ryan. How will that impact the fantasy status of Indianapolis TEs Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods. We’ll break it down in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods

Predicting which Colts TE will score a touchdown is like a futile game of “Whac-A-Mole”. Granson, Woods, and Mo Alie-Cox are all red-zone threats in this Indianapolis offense. Granson has the most receptions of this group (17) but has no touchdowns to his name. Woods has three touchdowns on just six receptions this season.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Now we have a new quarterback starting for the Colts, and things become even more unpredictable. It’s probably best to stay away from the Colts' TE situation while benching Granson and Woods in Week 8.