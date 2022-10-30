Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The 49ers are dealing with a host of injuries and will be missing two key skill position players in Week 8 when they travel to face the Rams. The team ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Additionally, WR Jauan Jennings is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Will that limit Jimmy Garoppolo’s fairly stable floor? The growing role of running back Christian McCaffrey could suggest otherwise.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo currently ranks 19th among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game. That’s QB2 territory, and while you won’t regularly start that kind of QB in fantasy leagues, his performances offer some value in a pinch.

In the past three weeks, Garoppolo has scored between 16.32 and 18.02 points each week. It’s worth noting that the week prior to that, he had 13.86 points against this same Rams team. The differences from that game to this are the loss of Samuel and Juszczyk for the week, but the addition of McCaffrey and the re-emergence of tight end George Kittle. The 49ers TE has had two big games in back-to-back weeks and will look to step up against the Rams with Samuel sidelined.

Start or sit in Week 8?

All of this suggests Garoppolo has limited upside. He’s a solid two-QB or superflex option, but his value in more traditional leagues would be if you have Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert and limited options elsewhere.