George Kittle start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The 49ers head to Southern California in Week 8 to face the Rams in a critical divisional showdown. San Francisco will be shorthanded due to injuries, but it could bode well for their healthy skill position players.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk have both been ruled out due to injuries and WR Jauan Jennings is questionable with a hamstring injury. That opens the door for Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle to each see a boost in targets.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle has started to pick up some steam after missing the first two games of the season due to injury. In Weeks 3-5 he had 11 total catches for 99 yards and no touchdowns. However, in the past two weeks, he’s started to return to form. He had eight receptions for 83 yards in Week 6 against the Falcons and then six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Chiefs.

This week, he faces a team he’s had solid success against. He’s had at least five receptions in every regular season matchup against the Rams dating back to 2018. In that stretch, he has five touchdowns, with one in all but one of those games. With Samuel out this week, it’s a safe bet he surpasses his five reception mark and is a good bet to find the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Start Kittle in all formats.